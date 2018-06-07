Protinex ropes in Shubman Gill for 5 years

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Danone, a global food company, has roped in promising cricketer Shubman Gill as the brand ambassador for its popular protein brand Protinex, it was announced on Thursday.

As part of the endorsement deal, Shubman will be the face of Protinex for the next five years.

Featuring in key brand campaigns and initiatives, the U-19 Indian cricketer becomes the third star to join Protinex's brand journey, after U-19 Indian cricket captain Prithvi Shaw and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu were signed on earlier this year.

Commenting on this endorsement, the Director- Marketing of Danone India Himanshu Bakshi said: "2018 began with two valued associations with our brand and we are proud to announce our latest protinator, U-19 cricket sensation, Shubman Gill.

"Protinex is on a mission to empower Indian families to be protein sufficient and thus live active and happier lives," he added

Shubman shot to fame with 418 runs at an average of 104.50 in the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup.

The edition's Player of the Tournament, Gill was a favourite in the 2018 IPL auctions, and was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Protinex family. I understand the importance of protein in one's every day diet and Protinex has been fulfilling my everyday protein needs since childhood. I would like to thank Protinex for giving me this unique opportunity to contribute to the protein message in India" said Shubman.

