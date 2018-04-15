Protests erupt across country after Kathua, Unnao gangrapes

Massive protests held on Sunday in cities across India, including in New Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, after massive outrage over the rape cases involving minors in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. On January 10, an 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district was kidnapped, while she was grazing horses. The girl was then sedated, starved, gang-raped and murdered by a group of people. The Kathua rape-murder case triggered massive controversy after the incident became heavily politicised. Two BJP ministers from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's cabinet defended the accused and after massive outrage, were forced to resign from the cabinet. The girl's family has now decided to ask the Supreme Court to transfer the trial to another state. In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, a minor girl tried to commit suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence. She alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices in June, last year. The victim's family also alleged that the accused MLA's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, along with his companions also raped the girl. The girl's father was then later picked up by the police and assaulted in custody, following which he died.