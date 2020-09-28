Protests against new farm laws in many states by Cong and other Oppn parties; Leaders say ready to move SC

New Delhi/Lucknow/Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI) Stepping up pressure, the Congress along with other opposition parties held demonstrations against the new farm laws in several states on Monday, with some protesters torching a tractor at the India Gate in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi.

The Congress invoked Bhagat Singh, whose birth anniversary was being celebrated today, during the protests, and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took part in a sit-in at the ancestral village of the freedom fighter.

The chief minister said his government would approach the Supreme Court over the farm laws and warned that Pakistan's ISI could exploit the anger over the new legislations to foment trouble in the border state.

Protests were also held in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Gujarat, Goa, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, where the DMK and its allies, including the Congress, hit the streets.

DMK chief M K Stalin said his party was ready to challenge the new laws in court.

Kerala was readying to approach the Supreme Court against the laws and Tamil Nadu government should follow suit and if this does not happen, 'we (DMK) as an opposition party are ready to go to court on behalf of farmers and the people,' Stalin said, while addressing protesters in Kancheepuram district.

Congress MP from Thrissur, Kerala, T N Prathapan moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the constitutional validity of various provisions of the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, one of the three contentious farm laws notified by the government.

MDMK chief Vaiko, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri, DMK leaders T R Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran were among those who took part in the protests held at separate locations.

Demonstrations were held in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Tirunelveli among other places across the state.

Five people claiming to be members of the Punjab Youth Congress were detained after they unloaded a tractor from a truck in the high-security area at Rajpath, a few hundred metres from the President House and the Parliament, in the national capital and set it on fire at around 7 AM.

'On #BhagatSingh's birth anniversary Youth Congress set ablaze a tractor in protest against the govt's anti farmer bills,' the Indian Youth Congress tweeted.

The BJP lashed out at the Congress over the incident, saying it has 'shamed' the country with its 'drama' aimed at garnering publicity and 'misleading' farmers.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav dubbed the Congress as 'anti-farmers', saying farmers venerate their farm equipment and will not set tractors on fire.

Nearly 100 Gujarat Congress workers, including state party president Amit Chavda and MLAs Baldevji Thakor and C J Chavda, were detained in Gandhinagar during protests.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu and other party workers were held during the protest.

The Opposition led by the Congress has alleged that the laws will make the farmers vulnerable to exploitation and will lead to the scrapping of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.

They are also critical of the manner in which these bills were passed in Parliament.

The Centre has maintained that the laws would beneficial to the farmers as they would have the freedom to choose the buyers for their produce and get remunerative price. Also it has stressed that the MSP system will stay.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Congress “has been trying to do politics in the name of farmers, and it has been unmasked”.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he would fight the Centre's “malicious” new agriculture Acts constitutionally and legally, asserting that he will do whatever it takes to protect the farmers.

'I have said we will take this matter forward. The President has passed these bills and now we will take this matter to the Supreme Court,' Singh said after paying tributes to Bhagat Singh on his 113th birth anniversary at his ancestral place Khatkar Kalan in SBS Nagar district.

'There has been peace in Punjab but when you try to take away someone's food, then won't he be angry. He becomes the target for ISI. That is why I am saying whatever they have done is anti-national,” he later told reporters.

