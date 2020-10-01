Protests Across States; Oppn Slams Action Against Rahul, Priyanka

Several senior Congress and Opposition leaders on Thursday, 1 October slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh for disallowing, manhandling and arresting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from meeting the family of the deceased Hathras gang-rape victim.

While state Congress units carried out protests across the country, several leaders took to Twitter to call the episode ‘shameful’ and deemed it as the death of democracy.

Congress MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor called out the ‘godi media’ and said that the UP government let’s lawleness run rife.

View photos

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed the Yogi government and said that the CM was scared of his government being exposed.

View photos

View photos

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar also slammed the actions againt Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, calling them “reprehensible.”

View photos