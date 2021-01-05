Protesting farmers to launch ‘Desh Jagran Abhiyan’ from Jan 6: Yogendra Yadav

Delhi-Haryana Border, Jan 05 (ANI): While addressing a joint press conference at Singhu Border on January 05, national president of Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav said, “We have decided that on January 07, we will take out tractor march at four borders of Delhi including Eastern and Western peripheral. This will be a trailer for what lies ahead on January 26.” “From tomorrow, for 2 weeks, 'Desh Jagran Abhiyan' will be started and protests will be deepened throughout the country,” he added.