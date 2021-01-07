Farmers Hold Tractor Rallies Amid High Security Measures by States

Farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws held tractor rallies on Thursday, 7 January, at the four borders of Delhi, including Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, reported ANI.

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadav informed The Indian Express that “in principle” they have granted permission to farmers to carry out the tractor rally.

According to NDTV, a 135-km six-lane arc that serves as a high-speed thoroughfare for cargo trucks will have a slew of farmer tractors running on it on Thursday.

NDTV quoted Bharati Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) Chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan saying that farmers have taken part in the march with over 3,500 tractors and trolleys.

Farm unions added that this is just a “rehearsal” for their proposed 26 January tractor parade, according to NDTV.

More Details

"“In-principle, we have decided to give permission to the farmers to undertake tractor march on KMP Expressway on Thursday.” " - Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava

Yadava, further, according to The Indian Express, added: “We will try to ensure that the march takes place safely and without causing much inconvenience to the people.”

Farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws will hold tractor rallies on Thursday, 7 January, at four borders of Delhi including Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, reported ANI.

Shailendra Kumar Singh, ADM (City), Ghaziabad District, Uttar Pradesh, also, reportedly told ANI:

"“Earlier the farmers were to take out tractor rally till Palwal but now they will go only till Noida and return to Ghazipur. Sufficient police force deployed, video recording being done.[sic.]”"

However, rallies were also held at Palwal, ANI reported.



Shiv Kumar Kakka, National President, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh further informed ANI: "We will head towards the Singhu border from here".

Traffic Restrictions

As reported by The Indian Express, police officers had claimed that the rally will impact the movement of normal traffic on the expressway.

Citing Sonipat SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, The Indian Express reported that movement of heavy vehicles from the Delhi side on the Ambala-Delhi highway (NH-44) will be diverted from Sonipat’s Ganaur, Murthal and Bhalgarh.

Story continues

Further, Randhawa reportedly informed that adequate arrangements have been made to avoid jams in Sonipat districts.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also reportedly been tweeting updates on which roads to avoid and has informed that Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are shut for traffic.

Central armed police forces personnel, along with Haryana Police personnel armed with water cannons and other such equipment, will reportedly be deployed to maintain law and order.

BACKGROUND

A child sits at the site of a tractor rally.

Even after seven rounds of talks between the Centre and farm unions, there seems to be no agreement on the three farm laws that have sparked protests across the country.

The latest meeting between the farm unions and the Centre, represented by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash on 4 January, ended on an inconclusive note.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Why BCCI’s Handling of the Women’s Cricket Team is Empty TokenismFarmers Hold Tractor Rallies Amid High Security Measures by States . Read more on India by The Quint.