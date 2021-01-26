Protesting Farmers Enter Red Fort, Wave Flags From the Ramparts

Several protesting farmers on Tuesday, 26 January entered the Red Fort in the heart of Delhi and waved flags from the ramparts of the fort, even as clashes between farmers and the police erupted in several parts of the national capital amid the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’.

A protestor even hoisted a flag from the ramparts of the fort, according to ANI.

The farmers reached the fort with their tractors following clashes with the police at ITO and attempts to break police barricade in order to march towards the fort.

Visuals of protestors breaking barricades, police blocking of roads after a few protesters reportedly changed the route and vandalism of DTC buses emerged from across the national capital on Tuesdayeven as farmer leader Rakesh Tikait told the media that the rallies are being undertaken “peacefully.”

The protesters at Ghazipur, Indraprasth, ITO and parts of Central Delhi were subjected to tear gas-shelling and lathi-charge by the police.

Police officials told PTI that that the farmers began the rally despite having permission to conduct it only after the Republic Day parade concludes and moved towards the Outer Ring Road while breaking barricades.

