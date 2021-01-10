Protesting farmers conspiring to spread bird flu by consuming chicken biryani: BJP MLA

BJP Rajasthan MLA Madan Dilawar.

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], January 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajasthan MLA Madan Dilawar on Saturday lashed out at protesting farmers and said they are 'conspiring to spread bird flu by consuming chicken at the protest sites.'

The Member of Legislative Assembly further alleged that the "so-called farmers are not worried about the country, enjoying picnic and luxuries besides relishing delicacies."

"Some so-called farmers are agitating. These so-called farmers are not participating in any movement but enjoying chicken biryani and dry fruits for leisure. It is a conspiracy to spread bird flu," he added in a video statement.

There may be militants, robbers, and thieves among them and they may also be enemies of farmers and all these people want to ruin the country, BJP MLA alleged.

If the government does not remove them from the agitation sites, then bird flu can become a big problem in the country, Dilawar said.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)