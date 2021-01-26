Protesting Farmers Break Barricades at Singhu & Tikri, Enter Delhi

Ahead of the Republic Day tractor rally on Tuesday, 26 January, protesting farmers entered Delhi by breaking through police barricades at Singhu and Tikri border points, PTI reported.

According to NDTV, thousands of farmers knocked down police barricades as they entered Delhi on foot amid huge police deployment.

Meanwhile, as the farmers begin their rally from Tikri and Dhansa borders, the Delhi Police has enforced stringent security measures, including deploying drones.

The Delhi Police on Sunday had taken an in-principle decision to allow farmers to hold a tractor rally in the national capital on 26 January. They reportedly said that the farmers can enter Delhi for a few kilometres and then exit at "designation spots". Three routes have reportedly been assigned to farmers to carry out their tractor rally.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Republic Day Parade Begins With Bangladeshi Tri-Service ContingentProtesting Farmers Break Barricades at Singhu & Tikri, Enter Delhi . Read more on India by The Quint.