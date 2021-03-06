Protesting farmers block expressway in Haryana as agitation completes 100 days; Govt ready to amend agri laws, says Tomar

Chandigarh/New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Thousands of protesting farmers on Saturday blocked the six-lane Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana to mark the completion of 100 days of their agitation at the Delhi border even as the Centre said it is ready to amend the three contentious agri laws to respect their sentiments.

The farmer leaders on their part said the protesting unions stood firm on their demand for a complete repeal of the three laws, and asserted they are ready for talks with the government, but it should be held without any pre- conditions.

The opposition Congress said the 100-day period of farmers' protests was a 'black chapter' in India's democracy for the treatment meted out to the protesters, and also alleged it marked 100 days of the ruling BJP's 'arrogance'. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said nails were laid at Delhi's borders for those, whose sons risk their lives at the country's borders.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to farmers' welfare, and its priority is to uphold the respect for farmers and therefore is ready to make amendments to the agri laws.

He also attacked opposition parties for doing politics on this issue at the cost of agriculture economy and by hurting farmers' interest.

The road blockade in Haryana began at 11 am and continued till 4 pm.

Farmers holding black flags and wearing black armbands and some women protesters with black 'dupattas' shouted slogans against the Central government for not acceding to their demands.

Protesters in Sonipat and Jhajjar districts and some other places brought their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles and parked them in the middle of the KMP Expressway at some stretches.

The call for blocking the expressway was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha(SKM), an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions which is spearheading the agitation against the legislations enacted in September last year.

Story continues

The protesting farmers squatted on the expressway and criticised the Centre for not withdrawing the farm legislations, which they called as 'black laws'.

'Our agitation against the three farm laws will continue unless the Centre withdraws these laws. We will not step back,' said a protester in Sonipat.

'We are holding our protest in a peaceful manner,” said another farmer, adding they were also observing “black day” on Saturday.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, while addressing a gathering on the KMP Expressway, asked the government to withdraw these laws.

At some places in Haryana, farmers mounted black flags atop the roof of their houses.

The 136-km KMP Expressway is also known as the Western Peripheral Expressway.

Addressing the 5th national convention of Agrivision in Delhi, Minister Tomar wondered how the agitation by the farmers was going to benefit them.

'There is a place for disagreement in democracy and so is for opposition and difference of opinion, but should there be any opposition that can harm the nation,' he said.

'Everyone is free to have any political view in democracy, but the new generation must think, should there be any politics by sacrificing farmers or by hurting farmers' interest or at the cost of the agriculture economy.' Tomar said the government has held 11 rounds of talks with farmer unions and has even offered to amend the three laws.

Eleven rounds of talks between the Centre and 41 protesting farmer unions have so far remained deadlocked. The government has offered concessions including suspension of the legislations for 12-18 months and setting up a joint panel to find solutions, but the unions have rejected.

Tomar said the government has brought in the three laws to boost investment in the farm sector and give freedom to farmers to sell their produce wherever they want and at price determined by them.

No one is ready to talk on how these protests can be in the interest of farmers, the minister added.

Tomar regretted that farmer unions as well as the Opposition parties have failed to point out faults in the provisions of these laws.

He also stressed that the government's proposal to amend laws does not mean that there were any deficiencies in the reform measures.

Darshan Pal, a senior member of the SKM, said farmer unions stood firm on the demand for the repeal of the three agri laws.

'Since the beginning of our agitation, our demand remains the same which is the repeal of three new agricultural laws. We are ready to resume talks with the government, but it should be held without any precondition,' Pal told PTI.

Another senior farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said farm unions have never said 'no' to talks with the central government, adding their stand on talks as well as demands have been the same from the beginning.

He said the SKM has called a meeting on March 9 to decide the next course of action to intensify their ongoing agitation.

'Everyday, more people are joining the farmers' protest. There are over 1.25 lakh people at the four border points here in the capital itself,' Sandhu claimed.

Abhimanyu Kohar, another farmer leader, said farmers are always ready to holds talks with the government.

'In democracy, any solution would come only through talks. But those in power should send us a formal invite -- just like they did during the earlier rounds of talks. Talks with terms and conditions from the government's end is not a solution and won't serve any purpose,' Kohar told PTI.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, 'Whose sons risk their lives on the country's borders, for them nails have been laid at the borders of Delhi. Annadaatas demand their rights, government commits atrocities.' Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the Centre in a tweet in Hindi.

She said, '100 days of farmers' struggle, of fight for rights, of respect for 'annadaatas', of the path shown by Gandhiji, Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel, Nehruji, (Lal Bahadur) Shastriji, Shaheed Bhagat Singh.' With the hashtag '100DaysOfBJParrogance', she said, '100 days of BJP government's arrogance, of assault on farmers, of lies and scorn for farmers.' Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the protesting farmers have been braving all odds -- of nature and the might of the State -- for the last 100 days.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- for over three months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price(MSP) for their crops.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the 'mercy' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture. PTI CHS VSD MJH MG BUN ASK GSN GSN GSN