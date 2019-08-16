Protesters create ruckus outside Indian mission in London

Hundreds of protesters, mostly from Pakistani diaspora, created uproar during an anti-India protest outside the Indian High Commission. They were protesting against India's decision of revoking special status for Jammu and Kashmir. The hooligans created a massive law and order situation in the city as the protest turned violent after they start throwing water bottles, eggs and shoes on the police. They even threatened the Indian diaspora who gathered outside the High Commission to celebrate 73th Independence Day. Many of the London protesters had come to the capital from other English cities on chartered buses. Some Khalistani separatists, who joined the protest, even tried to assault people with knives.