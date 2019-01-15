Protest in Pakistan to lift ban on 'Manto'

Nandita Das' 'Manto' which saw a huge success in India, also got support from Pakistan as many journalists and artists in the neighbouring country demanded to lift ban on the film by the Imran Khan government. On January 14, people from Lahore, Peshawar, Multan and other areas took to streets to oppose the ban. Nandita Das took to Twitter and in a series of posts thanked the people for being supportive for the film. "Thanks to everyone who has taken to the streets to protest against the ban on MANTO in Pakistan. I am there with you in spirit, and so is the entire MANTO team!. Amazing to see people out on the streets to protest. Salima Hashmi, artist and daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, and others! Respect and gratitude," she tweeted. The film that stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead is based on 20th Century Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto and was released in September last year.