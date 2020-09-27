Protest by Left supporters after Periyar statue vandalised in Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27 (ANI): Left supporters staged a protest here after unidentified people allegedly vandalised a statue of late social activist Periyar EV Ramasamy by pouring saffron paint on it and garlanding it with slippers.

The memorial of the Dravidian leader is located at Samathuvapuram in Inamkulathur village on the Trichy-Dindigul National Highway.

The people of the area immediately lodged a complaint at the Manikandam police station at 5 am in the morning and statue was soon cleaned up by police who reached the spot.

Police are investigating the incident.

The people of the area have demanded that the police immediately arrest those involved the incident. (ANI)

