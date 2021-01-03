‘Protest Like Champaran’: Rahul Gandhi Calls Farmers ‘Satyagrahis’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while drawing a comparison between the ongoing farmers' protests against the three farm laws with the Champaran agitation during the British rule, on Sunday, 3 January called every farmer who is a part of the movement a ‘Satyagrahi’ as reported by PTI.

He also said that all the farmers/ labourers will take their rights back.

‘British were ''company Bahadur'' back then and now Modi-friends are ''company Bahadur," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, as reported by PTI

He added that the country is going to face a Champaran-like tragedy.

Led by Mahatma Gandhi, the Champaran Satyagraha of 1917 is considered a historic event in India's independence movement.

During the British colonial period, farmers from Champaran district of Bihar started protesting after they were asked to grow indigo without being paid for it.

Congress in its support in the farmers' agitation against the legislation, has been seeking the repeal of the three new farm laws.

Issues concerning rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning reached a common ground after the sixth round of formal negotiations between the government and farm unions that was held on Wednesday, 30 December.

But the two sides remained deadlocked over the contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), as reported by PTI.

Despite the rains and cold wave, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month against the Centre's farm laws.

Though the farmers want the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the MSP, the government has presented these laws as major agriculture sector reforms which will help the farmers in increasing their income.

(With inputs from NDTV)

