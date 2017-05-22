How to protect your system from 'ransomware' virus

The current attack by ransomware WannaCry has spread scare waves across the world. The most prominent ransomware and probably the most damaging till date. It affected over 200,000 systems. Back home in India, the the virus has attacked Andhra Pradesh Police force, Tirupati Devasthanam largely. Cyber experts feel its just the tip of iceberg and worst is yet to come. In an exclusive conversation with Nyoooz TV Wing Commander Ashish Kumar Saksena shares tips on how to protect the systems.