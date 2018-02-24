Proteas opt to field in 3rd T20I

Cape Town, Feb 24 (IANS) South Africa won the toss and have opted to field first in the third and final Twenty20 International against India here on Saturday.

The Indians have made three changes to their playing XI, leaving out skipper Virat Kohli, replacing him with Dinesh Karthik.

Jasprit Bumrah has replaced fellow pacer Jaydev Unadkat while spinner Yusvendra Chahal, who took a considerable beating in the last match, was also left out with Axar Patel replacing him.

Rohit Sharma is the stand-in captain for India.

Meanwhile, Christiaan Jonker will make his debut for South Africa while opener J.J. Smuts has been left out.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Jean-Paul Duminy (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Farhaan Berhadien, Christiaan Jonker, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi.

--IANS

ajb/