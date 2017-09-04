Propper leads Netherlands to 3-1 win over Bulgaria

Amsterdam, Sep 4 (IANS) Davy Propper scored twice to help The Netherlands defeat Bulgaria 3-1 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers here.

Propper opened the scoring for the Dutch team just seven minutes into the match held at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday, Efe news repored.

Arjen Robben scored the second goal in the 67th minute, but Georgi Kostadinov notched the first goal for Bulgaria two minutes later.

Propper struck again with his team's third goal in the 80th minute to seal the win and secure the three points for The Netherlands.

After this victory, Holland is in the third position in Group A with 13 points, one point ahead of fourth-placed Bulgaria.

Sweden, which defeated Belarus 4-0 on Sunday, provisionally leads the group with 16 points, the same point total as second-place France, which will face Luxembourg later on Sunday.

Belarus is in the fifth position with five points after eight games, while Luxembourg is at the bottom of the table with just four points.

