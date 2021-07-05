'Propagating Child Terrorism': NCPCR Asks J&K Police to File FIR Against Twitter India

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday asked the Jammu and Kashmir police to lodge an FIR against Twitter India over a video allegedly showing support of terrorism using children and facilitating recruitments activities in the union territory.

The notice referred to a complaint regarding a video of a child seen using a gun, firing bullets in the air and being encouraged by 4-5 men who “seem to be associated with a terrorist organization” and training the child for militant activities.

The complainant alleges that Twitter is allowing terror organisations like Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind supporters to operate and carry out recruitment activities using children to join terrorism against India. The complaint further states that the Twitter post has been tagged with different regions of J&K where terrorist activities are prevalent.

The child rights body said in view of the prima facie violation of child rights made out in the video, the commission deems it appropriate to take cognisance in the matter under Section 13(i)(j) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005.

NCPCR further observed that the widely circulated video is propagating use of children in terrorism violated Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and have also provided link to a Telegram group to advertise people into joining such groups promoting terrorism.

The apex child rights body also said that it is a matter of concern due to the fact that Twitter’s policy allows children above the age of 15 and will have an adverse impact on children by giving them access to join such illegal groups on Telegram.

Twitter by allowing such posts violates Information technology (Intermediatory Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 and Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The commission requested for filing an FIR against officers Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and Twitter India Policy Manager Shagufta Kamran and take necessary steps against them. It also sought necessary action against Telegram.

Story continues

The complaint comes days after the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Twitter for allegedly allowing access to child pornography. The FIR has been registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act.

NCPCR had asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) to explain why no action had been taken against Twitter as per its letter to the Delhi Police dated May 29. In its letter, the NCPCR had asked the Delhi Police to book Twitter on the basis of the findings of its recent inquiry in which it had found that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was easily available on the platform.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here