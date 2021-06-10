Promising Progress for Milkha Singh, Wife Battling Hard: Family

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh is responding well to medication, but his wife Nirmal Kaur continues to battle the COVID infection, informed the doctors monitoring the couple. Though she is learnt to be stable as well.

“Very heartening progress for Milkha Ji. He continues to improve. Mrs Nirmal Milkha Ji continues to battle hard but is stable,” read a statement from the family on Wednesday.

The 1958 Commonwealth Games Gold medallist is under close observation of a medical team comprising senior doctors of the PGIMER institute.

The 90-year-old Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on 3 June after his oxygen levels receded in home quarantine. He was previously admitted to Fortis hospital, where his wife is currently being treated.

The elderly duo is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

One of the most brilliant athletes the country has ever produced, Milkha is a four-time Asian Games Gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games victor, but his finest hour was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics.



His lightning-quick timing at the Italian capital held the national record for 38 years. Milkha also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the prestigious Padma Shri award in 1959.

