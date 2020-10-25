Promise of 10L Jobs, Free Covid Vaccine: 5 Statements that Resound as Bihar Campaigning Draws to a Close

After nearly a month of campaigning, Bihar is set to line up at polling booths in the first phase of polling in less than 48 hours. Voting will be held for 71 seats on October 28, and polling is scheduled to be finished in all 243 assembly constituencies within the next fortnight.

Campaigning for the first assembly election post lockdown was marked by high-voltage rhetoric. From Chirag Paswan hoping for a "#Nitish-free government' to Modi warning voters against those who made Bihar 'Bimaru', barbs have been flying thick and fast almost every day in the politically crucial state of Bihar. News18 looks at six such statements that, in some measure, give a sense of the sort of campaigns that the bigger parties have led in Bihar so far.

1. "Mera pehla kalam chalega to ek saath dus lakh yuvaon ko sarkaari naukri milega": Tejashwi Yadav

This is the one poll statement that can be credited to have in many ways set the agenda of this election. So potent has been the response to the issue of unemployment that Tejashwi Yadav has led with in this campaign, that after ridiculing him for promising the moon, BJP itself came out promising almost double the number of jobs. Tejashwi's agenda remained at the top when Nitish mocked him, saying “If you give jobs to 10 lakh people on the very first day of taking over as Chief Minister, how will you pay them? ‘Nakli note chaapoge? Ya jail se paisa aayega?’ (Will you publish fake currency? Or, will you bring fund from the jail)?”

Tejashwi has since explained that 40% of the unspent budget of the state is enough to fund his promise. Though there is a lot valid criticism about how real this poll promise is, many political observers say they're happy that it at least is helping people rise above their differences of caste, which used to dominate poll discourse in the previous campaigns.

"I have been travelling across many constituencies for several days now. And I can tell you that caste barriers are melting at several places for the youth. Tejashwi perhaps knows the promise may not be deliverable. Even the young know that all 10 lakh jobs may not materialise. But he is at least talking about jobs and that is good enough for a lot of young people," says Kanhaiya Bhelari, a senior journalist and managing editor of a Bihar focussed news portal called Newshaat.

Given that half of the 7.18 crore voters are under the age of 39, this poll sop, which Tejashwi keeps repeating in every rally, has naturally become wildly popular. More so because he emphasises every time that these would be "government" jobs, the sort that still lends a sense of security to India's middle-class.

2. "Agar padhna chahte ho toh apne baap se pucho…apni maata se pucho…kahin koi school tha, ya ban raha tha": Nitish Kumar

This was short uncharacteristic outburst from the Chief Minister in a rally at Alauli. In a way Nitish Kumar, who also doesn't fail to remind women, and people from Extremely Backward Classes, Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, about how the reservations introduced by him brought them into the political mainstream. He is also trying to impress the crucial, 50% young electorate, a lot of who, he knows, have not lived through the 'jungle raj' that he talks about in all his rallies.

In opposition to Tejashwi Yadav's 10 lakh jobs promise, Nitish is brandishing his second installment of '7 Nishchay', the first of which he released in 2015 assembly elections. As part of this program, Nitish has promised financial incentive of Rs 25,000 for females passing Class 12 exams and Rs 50,000 those for passing graduation, and 50 per cent grants for entrepreneurs, up to a maximum of Rs 3 lakhs, for setting up a new business.

3. "Nitish Kumar will be next Chief Minister of Bihar": Amit Shah

In an interview to News18, senior BJP leader and former party president, Amit Shah officially put an end to all speculations about strife between the two ruling coalition partners - BJP and JD(U). No matter which NDA constituent, BJP or JD(U), got more seats, Shah clarified, NDA's choice of CM will not change.

"I have said this publicly as party chief. Naddaji [JP Nadda, the present BJP national president] has also said this. So there are no two ways about it, no doubts about it. Elections are being fought in Bihar under the leadership of Shri Nitish Kumar and that Narendra Modi is NDA's tallest leader. Whatever rumours are being floated, I want to put a full stop to them. Nitish Kumar will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar," Shah said in his exclusive interview with Editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi.

