Prominent names grace Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta engagement ceremony

Big names of the Bollywood industry, politics and business world were seen arriving at the engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta on Saturday. The ceremony follows after a two-day long pre-engagement bash graced by the prominent dignitaries of India. Nita Ambani along with her three children, Isha, Anant and Akash accompanied by soon-to-be daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani posed happily for the shutterbugs before the ceremony. Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia was seen decked in flowers for the event. Ratan Tata, Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani were also seen amongst the guests arriving at Antilia.