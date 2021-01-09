Project to clean Bhubaneswar's Bindu Sagar lake launched

Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday jointly launched a project to clean Bindu Sagar lake near Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.

The project will be implemented by Indian Oil Corporation in collaboration with the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai Indian Oil Campus, Bhubaneswar.

'Bindu Sagar is associated with the socio-cultural life of the people of Bhubaneswar. It is believed that Bindu Sagar is one of the holiest tanks of our country as it contains holy waters from all religious places of India.

'It is an embodiment of national integration and it is our responsibility to keep it clean,' Patnaik said after virtually launching the project.

He sought people's cooperation to keep the water body clean.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said Bindu Sagar at Lord Lingaraj's Ekamra Kshetra has a distinct identity.

'Being the largest water body in Bhubaneswar, it carries rich divinity and is closely associated with Odia culture and tradition. Various rituals of Lord Lingaraj are closely associated with this lake,' he said.

He lauded the IOC for taking forward the cleaning project.

IOC Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said the CPSU will spend Rs 70 lakh from its CSR funds for the project which includes maintenance for three years.