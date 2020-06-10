Project Back on Track India, an aspiration to create Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) as India’s new back office

New Delhi, 10th June 2020: COVID-2019 has shown the world a picture that anyone could have ever imagined. The human life, their freedom, source of livelihood; everything is on stake. While protecting and saving lives is the first priority at this moment, bringing the nation back on track needs a strategic approach, where all the stakeholders have to participate with their share of responsibilities.

Due to COVID, operations in the ITES/ outsourcing industry have stalled. Many people who lost their jobs have migrated back to their hometowns. Abhishek Joshi, a Management Consultant turned social entrepreneur and Project head new age livelihood generation projects at KAGAS (an organization working in the area of community level economic development for last 28 years) has conceptualized and designed project “Back on Track India” to generate a source of livelihood for the reverse migrated as well as employable youth by creating jobs in the outsourcing Industry in District Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.

In the COVID 2019 era, the ITES/ outsourcing industry (domestic as well as International) requires low cost but competent and efficient solutions that can bring the entire economics low and put the industry back on track.

How COVID has affected the companies to discontinue operations in metro cities: 1. Life-threatening risk associated with COVID 2019 2. Migration of the first hand employees (agent and team leader) from metro cities to their home towns, usually smaller cities 3. Even if they are operating; they are not operating at full capacity rather in a very controlled setting, leading to higher operating expenses 4. Work from home is not an option due to risk related to data security, misuse of data According to Abhishek Joshi, Management Consultant and Social Entrepreneur, due to following reasons Pithoragarh can emerge as a hub for outsourcing market, Pithoragarh is a Western Himalayan city with a Municipal Board and one of the most developed cities in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

1. The largest organized semi-urbanized to urbanized town and village cluster in the state.

2. Connected with key means of transport: Road and Air 3. Known as the education hub of the hilly region with many reputed colleges and technical institutes 4. Literacy rate of 92.48 %; higher than state average of 78.82 % and national average of 74.04% 5. Available pool of educated and employable youth and reverse migrated due to lockdown 6. Soothing climatic condition that doesn't require AC throughout the year, which again gives Pithoragarh an advantage of running operation without fear of spreading COVID 2019 due to centrally-run ACs Under back on track India project KAGAS offers ownership of the entire management of the project and support at all the levels staring from, Manpower selection, Training, Retention, Expansion, Data security, Reviews and reports, Competent dedicated management team with relevant experience of working in the outsourcing industry, Operation-ready with all physical Infrastructure (Office space, sitting bay, CCTV), IT and Telecom Infrastructure. KAGAS' credibility and legacy of working in the area of last 28 years.