Prof Syed Ainul Hassan Takes Charge as New VC of Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Prof Syed Ainul Hassan has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). A noted Persian scholar and well-known poet from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, he has been appointed as the fifth vice-chancellor of the university on July 22.

He took over the charge from Prof SM Rahmatullah. After taking over the office of VC, Prog Hasan vowed to work collectively with all three stakeholders of the institution, students, teachers, and non-teaching staff. Prof Syed Ainul Hassan stressed the need to have total harmony and coordination between all the stakeholders to take the university forward.

Prof Ainul Hassan while interacting with teaching, non-teaching heads and representatives of associations of MANUU asked them to collaborate with other institutions and send their proposals. After being appointed as VC, Prof Ainul Hasan continues to take classes at the university.

