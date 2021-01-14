Prof Rohini Godbole, Indian Physicist, Conferred with the National Order Of Merit By Government Of France

New Delhi, January 14: Prof Rohini Godbole an Indian physicist has been honoured with the ‘Ordre National du Metrite’ National Order of Merit by the French Government. Prof Godbole has been awarded for her contributions to collaborations between India and France, and for her dedicated and continuous efforts for promoting women's participating in the field of science.

Prof Godbole who is also a recipient of Padma Shri currently teaches at the Centre for High Energy Physics at Indian Institute of Science(IISC), Bengaluru. She joined the institution in 1995 as an associate professor. She completed her Master in Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai and went on doing a PhD in theoretical particle physics from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Read the Tweet Here:

Congratulations to Prof Rohini Godbole (CHEP) on being awarded the Ordre National du Mérite, among the highest distinctions bestowed by France! She has been recognised for contributions to collaborations b/w France & India and commitment to promoting enrolment of women in science pic.twitter.com/K6fT26SdlQ — IISc Bangalore (@iiscbangalore) January 13, 2021

She profusely advocates and promotes the inclusion of women in science and research field. In her career as a doctorate in science, Prof Godbole who is also a JC Bose fellow, has authored more than 100 research papers. Her work at European Organisation for Nuclear Research, CERN is highly recognised and valued.