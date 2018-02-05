These products are helping urban India sleep its way to a healthy lifestyle

Sound sleep is essential for the people to function at their peak abilities throughout the day and be alert and responsive to their surroundings. As more and more people face trouble getting sound sleep, top pharma, decor and lifestyle organisations are waking up to the high demand for sleep products across the country. Ensuring fitful sleep to their users, these products have contributed greatly towards urban India feeling reinvigorated and energetic. From memory mattresses to anti-snoring remedies, a host of products are now ensuring that you sleep better than ever before. Here are a few of them: 1. Anti-snoring products - Snoring is an embarrassing habit that not only points to a lack of good health but also causes great inconvenience to others. Fortunately, however, products like Breathe Right Nasal strips have had a 100 percent success rate at helping people to stop this unconscious habit and enabling them, and others around, to sleep uninterrupted. 2. Mint-flavoured throat sprays - Containing a unique time-release formula which coats the back of the throat throughout the night, reducing the vibrations of the soft tissues that cause snoring, throat sprays are a great help for those who snore when lying on their backs. Mitigating the frustration caused by disturbed sleep and the ill-effects it can have, brands like Snoreeze throat sprays have proven to be extremely effective at curtailing the sound and offering relief. 3. Memory foam mattresses - Arguably the most popular sleep inducing products, urban India is seeking mattresses that provide hours of blissful sleep earnestly. Developed after dedicated research and consumer feedback, mattresses such as Wakefit have been developed keeping in mind the ergonomics of the human body. By using genuine foam of the highest quality instead of calcium carbonate as an inexpensive filler, these mattresses have become an inaudible lullaby for urban India. 4. Noise reducers - By curbing the ambient noise to create a calm, relaxed surrounding; noise reducers help people sensitive to even the slightest of sound, sleep peacefully. It has been seen that ambient noises in an urban environment have been a major cause of sleep reduction. Noise reducers such as sound barren earplug, thus prove to be a solid aide for the urban insomniac to deal with sleep-related problems. 5. Sleep mask - Resembling opaque aviators, sleep masks by brands like Amercian Tourister are a great help for people who find it difficult to close their eyes and doze off even in the presence of minimal light. Used significantly by frequent flyers or people whose work involves a lot of travel, it is an ideal and inexpensive tool if you are planning to take a quick power nap. 6. Herbal pillows - Filled with organic flax seeds and aromatic herbs including lavender, eucalyptus, lemongrass, lemon balm, rosemary, verbena and chamomile, these small pillows provide a gentle, soothing heat and calming aroma after they are warmed in a microwave. Pillows by Sazahu herbals can put restless sleepers into a deep slumber.