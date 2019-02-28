Producers Guild of India, Nordic Film Commissions sign agreement

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) The Producers Guild of India and Nordic Film Commissions have entered into an agreement to enhance their relationship for the mutual benefit of the film production industries between India and Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.

The announcement was made on Thursday via a statement.

The objective of the agreement is to work together to share ideas and best practices on domestic and international film production, shooting and promotion.

The Producers Guild of India and the Nordic Film Commissions look at the cooperative agreement as one which can further all countries´ understanding of their film production markets and increase cultural understanding for mutual benefit.

Truls Kontny, President of the Nordic Film Commissions, said: "We wish to enhance our relationship with India and look forward to work with Producers Guild of India to facilitate further opportunities for dialogue and the creation of ideas, sharing of ideas and best practices for a forward thinking film production business."

This is likely to lead to more common content development and co-productions of TV series and film projects between India and the Nordic countries, said Mikael Svensson, Vice President of Nordic Film Commissions.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of the Producers Guild of India, believes the agreement will help to explore new and innovative opportunities to further progress the relationship between the film production industries in India and Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.

