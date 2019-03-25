Producer turns singer for Modi biopic

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) In the pursuit of lending a "personal touch" to the forthcoming biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, producer Sandip Ssingh has lent his voice to a rap track in the film.

Ssingh has worn several hats -- as the producer , creative director, singer and also the one who came up with the story -- for the movie.

He has sung "Namo Namo", which has rap by Party G. It is a tribute to Modi and his efforts towards a better India.

Ssingh said in a statement: "This film is very close to my heart and I wanted to give it a personal touch. What could have been better then singing a rap song for the person we all admire. It's a very interesting song and I hope people like it."

The song's composer is Hitesh Modak.

Directed by Omung Kumar, "PM Narendra Modi" will traverse the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming India's Prime Minister.

Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit, the film will hit the theatres on April 5.

