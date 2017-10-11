Probe ordered into stone-throwing at bus carrying Australian T20I team

Guwahati, Oct 11 (IANS) The Assam government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the previous night's incident of stone pelting at a bus carrying the Australian cricket team from Barsapara stadium to their hotel following their T20 match against India.

The police have detained two persons for alleged involvement in the incident which followed India's defeat in the second of the three-match T20I series.

Social media Facebook and Twitter were flooded with comments over the incident where people condemned the incident perpetrated by a few goons and said that no one should blame the people of Assam for the incident.

After the incident, Australian cricketer Aaron Finch tweeted: "Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to hotel!!"

"Vow to take strictest action against the culprits. Investigation is on full swing and Police have already picked up 2 suspects," tweeted Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"It is an unfortunate incident after a great game. It is aimed to tarnish Guwahati's reputation as emerging sports hub. We strongly condemn it. People of Assam don't approve this," the Chief Minister tweeted on Wednesday.

Assam Sports Minister Naba Doley addressed the media at Hotel Radisson Blue on Wednesday and said the government has already ordered a probe into the incident and that the guilty will be punished.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal instructed the Police and civil administration to probe the matter immediately and punish the guilty.

DGP Mukesh Sahay, however, refuted the allegation of security lapse and said it was an isolated incident. "Police have detained two persons and interrogation is on. There has been fool-proof security arrangement for both the teams. However, this unfortunate incident took place despite our efforts," Sahay conceded.

Police Commissioner of Guwahati City Hiren Nath termed it as an isolated incident and said that it is not likely to be an attack on any particular team.

"The stone pelting took place 2.5 kms away from the stadium. Both the teams travelled in same coloured vehicles and we have given same category of security to both the teams," he said adding that the police have also instituted an inquiry to ascertain whether there was any security lapse behind the incident.

Nath said there was no untoward incident in the stadium and the match went off peacefully. "It is unlikely to be a planned attack. Had it been a planned attack, there would have been more stone pelting. However, we are looking into the incident," he said.

--IANS

