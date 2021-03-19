Probe intensifies in Sachin Vaze’s case; Second COVID wave soon?; Mamata backs Kejriwal | Top News

Here are the top headlines of the hour:

1. In the Antilia bomb scare case, ATS has revealed that Mansukh Hiren and Sachin Vaze had a 10-minute conversation before the bomb scare incident. With respect to the latest development in the Mumbai bomb scare probe and Mansukh Hiren’s probe by the National Investigation Agency, it is reported that ATS has recorded the statement of three officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

2. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh cleared the doubts stating that there was an ‘unpardonable mistake’ and ‘grave errors’ were made by the Mumbai police. Bhartiya Janata Party is alleging a stern warning. Before Anil Deshmukh’s response, Sanjay Raut had called it a ‘Routine Transfer’.

3. A massive surge has been recorded in Mumbai with respect to the rising number of COVID cases. India has witnessed more than 35,000 cases on a daily basis. It is being reported that people are seen flouting COVID norms.

4. Times Now brings to you the latest visuals from Mumbai’s Dadar market that show that Covid norms are not being followed despite the spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

5. Big Boost for India and US ties, United States Defence Secretary on a three-day visit to India.

6. Mamata Banerjee backs Arvind Kejriwal over proposed amendments to the NCT bill. Says ‘Centre’s move is unconstitutional and a surgical strike on the voters’.

7. It is being reported that an AIADMK leader was caught on camera distributing cash in Chepauk constituency in Tamil Nadu. The money distribution act was caught on camera. He was seen giving Rs. 500 notes. AIADMK minority wing leader Bashir was caught on camera giving Rs. 500 notes.

8. Centre is now going to introduce a GPS-based toll collection which is going to track cars and levy charges accordingly. The move is brought in for seem-less movement of vehicles on highways.