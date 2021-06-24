Probe initiated for 'failure' of school to submit internal assessment marks on time: Official

Aizawl, Jun 24 (PTI) The Mizoram government has ordered a probe into alleged laxity of a school authority in submitting internal assessment marks of 25 students to the state board, leading to 'erroneous' results of their Class 12 exams, an official said on Thursday.

The government appointed the School Education Department's Director James Lalrinchhana to inquire into the 'failure' of the state-run Mizo Higher Secondary School to submit internal assessment marks of the students to the state board at the appropriate time.

The order was issued on Wednesday, a day after the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) asked the state government to take disciplinary action against individuals responsible for the alleged negligence.

The director of the school department was asked to submit his report within three days from the date of his appointment, the official said.

Lalrinchhana said he will look into whether there was any negligence on the part of the school authorities or not.

'According to the initial results, the 25 students did not clear the exams. Their results were rectified by the Mizoram Board of School Education on Tuesday after incorporating the internal assessment marks,' he said.

Twenty-three students passed the Class 12 examinations after the rectification and two failed.

The board had announced the results on June 18.

In a separate order, the government also appointed the School Education Department Joint Secretary Lalthanzama to take charge as the principal of Mizo Higher Secondary School to relieve the acting principal C Lalhliapa. PTI COR BDC BDC