'Will probe this': Himachal CM on pro-Khalistan group's threat of not allowing hoisting of national flag

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that an investigation will be conducted into telephone calls received by several journalists and others in the state, in which a pre-recorded message warned about not allowing the national flag to be hoisted by him on August 15.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Thakur said: "We will look into this minutely. If something is found, action will be taken. I have not spoken to any agency yet but an agency will definitely examine this. It's unfortunate."

Meanwhile, the state police said that it has activated its cybercrime experts to investigate the calls.

The Himachal Pradesh Police in a tweet said: "We are in receipt of pre-recorded message from Pro Khalistani elements from oversees sent to some journalists. HP police is fully capable of securing the state and preventing anti-national elements to thwart peace and security in the state in cooperation with the central security and intelligence agencies."

Several journalists in the state said they received pre-recorded voice messages and telephone calls from different international unidentified numbers purportedly from Khalistani activists which spoke about stopping the Chief Minister from hoisting the national flag on August 15.

In the recorded message the caller who identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel for Sikhs for Justice said: "We will not allow Jai Ram Thakur to hoist Indian tricolour."

"Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab and we are seeking a referendum in Punjab. Once we liberate Punjab, we will make sure that we take over Himachal Pradesh areas which were part of Punjab" the message said.

The message also called on farmers and pro-Khalistan Sikhs to take their tractors and come to Shimla to not allow chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to hoist the tricolour. (ANI)