Probe Into Blast Near Israel Embassy Handed Over to NIA by MHA

The investigation into the blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi last week has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), an official was cited as saying by news agency PTI on Tuesday, 2 February.

A low-intensity IED blast took place on 29 January at a spot near the Israeli Embassy. While no injuries were reported, Israel was treating it as a "terrorist incident".

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to PM Narendra Modi on Monday over the incident and “thanked him for his government’s efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives” in the aftermath of the incident.

"Spoke to my friend PM Benjamin Netanyahu and assured him that the attack near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi will be fully investigated and perpetrators brought to justice. Our close and valuable security cooperation will continue. We also discussed our healthcare cooperation in the context of COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.

According to the police, a very ‘low intensity improvised device’ had gone off just after 5 pm on Friday in the vicinity of the Israel Embassy. They also said that no damage to property had occurred except for the window panes of three vehicles parked nearby.

