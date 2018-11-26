Pro Volleyball League announces six teams for 1st edition

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Pro Volleyball League, an initiative by Baseline Ventures India Pvt. Ltd and Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), on Monday announced that six teams have confirmed their participation in the inaugural edition from February 2 to 22.

The six teams on board for the first edition of Pro Volleyball League are the Ahmedabad Defenders owned by Bonhomie Sports Event Mgmt. Ltd., the Calicut Heroes of Beacon Sports, the Chennai Spartans of Chennai Spartans Pvt. Ltd., U Mumba Volley of U Sports, the Hyderabad Black Hawks of Agile Securities Pvt. Ltd. and the Kochi Blue Spikers of Thomas Muthoot.

Every team will comprise 12 players including two foreign players, one Indian icon player and two Indian U-21 players.

The six teams will be fighting it out over a total of 18 matches with each team playing each other once in a round-robin format and the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

President of VFI, S. Vasudevan also sounded optimistic about the league and its future.

"Volleyball is a sport with great mass appeal and the league is bound to be a massive success. India loves its volleyball and everyone will get to see that adulation for the sport when the league takes off in February," he said.

Luis Alexandre, Director Asia and Oceania, FIVB, said, "We have always looked at India as a country with great potential. The Pro Volleyball League is a step in the right direction for the sport. Volleyball is a fast and exciting sport and perfect for television. We at FIVB extend our full support to the league and wish them the best for the inaugural edition."

