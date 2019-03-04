Pro peace protesters stage protest in Lahore against war

In wake of the tensions between India and Pakistan, a group of pro peace protestors gathered to protest against war between two nations. The protestors were raising slogans against wars saying 'No To war', 'We want Peace'. The protesters were also carrying banners written 'Peace is our dream', 'war is not a solution'. This comes days after tensions between India and Pakistan spiked following the deadly Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir and Indian Air Force's aerial strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).