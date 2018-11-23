Pro-Khalistani groups hold protest inside Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak

Pro-Khalistani groups organised a protest inside Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan on Friday. Pro-Khalistan group - 'Sikhs for Justice' has launched "Referendum 2020" campaign at Nankana Sahib Gurudwara. On the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev at Nankana Sahib, the 'Sikhs for Justice' put hoardings and banners highlighting "Referendum 2020" for the liberation of Punjab from India. "Referendum 2020" banners and "Khalistan" flags with the life size portrait of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale have been placed throughout the Nankana Sahib complex. Sources revealed that massive campaign has been launched at behest of Pakistan's ISI.