Pro-Khalistan organization honours Pak army chief, nexus uncovered

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was recently honoured by a pro-Khalistan Organisation based in Canada for "opening the Kartarpur Corridor". The event, titled as 'An Evening of Honour and Dignity', saw Sukhminder Singh Hansara who is a well known Khalistan activist based in Canada, along with other Canadian hardliners presenting a gold-plated certificate to Consulate General of Pakistan Imran Ahmad Siddiqui. Pakistan has become favourites of all the pro-Khalistan organizations around the globe who want to disturb peace in India. Pak Consulate General too vouched for "strengthening ties" with the anti-India elements. Islamabad and its spy agency, the ISI, has forever been pumping millions of dollars to revive the dead anti-India movement, but after failing to garner any support from Sikhs living across the world, Pakistan has now started to openly support the pro-Khalistan movement. Proof for Islamabad's notorious agenda came on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 449th birth anniversary when Islamabad offered its full-fledged support to Sikhs For Justice, another pro-Khalistan organization based in the West, in putting up anti-India posters and banners outside the Sikh Gurudwara in Pakistan. Soon after, SFJ also announced opening up of an office in Lahore to facilitate pro-Khalistan votes and the Pak government under Imran Khan gave a go ahead to the anti-India organization. Indeed Pakistan Prime Minister Khan, who has been masquerading as a messiah of peace between the two neighbours, has only one intention behind opening the Kartarpur Corridor-to use it as a bridge to the Khalistan movement. That, by all means, explains why he is loved and adored by all pro-Khalistan organizations world over.