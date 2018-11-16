Pro-Khalistan elements in Punjab under scanner

Foreign based Pro-Khalistan organizations that are pumping millions of dollars into reviving Khalistan movement in Punjab are under the watch of law enforcement agencies. Sikhs For Justice, whose Referendum 2020 in London was a massive failure, have reportedly started targeting youth of Punjab to carry out its sinister plans. But, to their dismay, India is well aware of their malicious plans. In an indirect warning to pro-Khalistan organizations, Indian Army Chief, Vipin Rawat put the spotlight on attempts to revive insurgency in Punjab through "external linkages. Rawat said that though Punjab had been peaceful for years now, there were external outfits and operatives trying to stoke the fire of militancy once again in the state. His comments come after the frequent arrests of Khalistani terrorists in Punajb, who have links with Pakistan's intelligence agencies. In October, Punjab Police arrested Shabnamdeep Singh, a pro-Khalistani terrorist in Patiala city. Singh was carrying out operations for the ISI-funded 'Sikhs for Justice', a pro-Khalistan organization based in the West. The arrested terrorist was planning to attack police stations and crowded places during the festive season. Earlier, Punjab police had arrested two people Sukhraj Singh alias Raju and Malik Singh alias Meetu, who were allegedly engaged in propagating Khalistani Referendum 2020 campaign for Sikhs for Justice. They were arrested for affixing banners and posters at public places in Amritsar. Pakistan-backed Pro-Khalistan elements, who are based in Europe and Canada are making all attempts to create disturbance in Punjab. However, law enforcement agencies are alert enough to counter their sinister plans.