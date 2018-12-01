Pro-Khalistan elements plan anti-India events at Kartarpur corridor

The Kartarpur Sahib corridor promises to ease tensions between India and Pakistan as the two neighbours announced its opening for the Sikh pilgrims. But as soon it was announced; Khalistan separatists become active to misuse the pilgrim route. A US-based separatist organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) announced to organize "Kartarpur Sahib Convention - 2019" in Pakistan for anti-India propaganda. SFJ, a pro-Khalistan group is running a secessionist campaign allegedly at the behest of Pakistan's intelligence agency's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), for the liberation of Punjab from India. The outfit is trying to brainwash the youth in its anti-India propaganda. Pakistan's malicious propaganda against India was widely exposed as the SFJ recently launched 'Referendum 2020' campaign at Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Lahore. On the occasion of 549th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Nankana Sahib, the outfit put hoardings and banners highlighting "Referendum 2020" for the liberation of Punjab from India. 'Referendum 2020' banners and Khalistan flags with the life-size portrait of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were also seen put out throughout the Nankana Sahib complex. Pakistan's secret agencies have been promoting anti-India campaigns by providing financial and logistics to pro-Khalistan terrorists. The launch of 'Referendum 2020' campaigns across the world has repeatedly exposed Islamabad's hand behind promoting secessionist and terrorism in the region.