Pro Kabaddi's 6th season to begin from October 19

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) The sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi league will begin from October 19 with a duration of 13 weeks -- the same as the preceding season, it was announced on Thursday.

The promoters of the league, Mashal Sports Pvt. Ltd., also announced that the seventh season will commence on July 19, 2019.

League Commissioner Anupam Goswami said: "The VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season VI window has been created to keep in mind adequate recovery time for the players after the Asian Games, and adequate preparatory time for VIVO Pro Kabaddi teams to achieve an ideal state of squad readiness for Season VI.

"The advance window for Season VII will afford forward looking preparation for squad formation and commercial strategy."

In the fifth season, Patna Pirates led by Pardeep Narwal beat Gujarat FortuneGiants to clinch the Championship title for the third consecutive time.

Janardan Singh Gehlot, International Kabaddi Federation President, said: "Mashal has taken India's sport of Kabaddi from strength to strength with VIVO Pro Kabaddi. We welcome the long term approach which will take it to even greater heights."

--IANS

