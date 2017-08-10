Pro Kabaddi League has changed my life, says defender Bajirao Hodage

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Delhi Dabang defender Bajirao Hodage has said that being a part of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has changed his life.

The Maharashtra born defender, who played for Patna Pirates in last season of the PKL, was bought by the Delhi Dabang franchise for Rs. 44.5 lakh for the fifth season of the league.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Hodage said: "Being a part of this league has changed my life. The techniques, training and proper supplement diet have completely redefined my posture and fitness."

He further said that PKL is providing many Indian Kabaddi players to get recognition at the international stage.

"Participating in such leagues always make way to better career opportunities. Being a part of Pro Kabaddi League since its inception is a big thing. It gives you enough exposure and reputation in and around India. It feels good when people start recognising you," said Hodage.

"Apart from Pro Kabaddi League, I look forward to play for India in World Championship Cup for Kabaddi and for now this is my main focus. I want to play for India and win the championship too," he added.

When asked about his inspiration to take up the sport as a profession, the 35-year-old defender said it was his brother who motivated and guided him.

"My brother is my inspiration for me to take up Kabaddi as a profession. I always used to see him playing so dedicatedly with his team and overcoming the fear of any player with regular practice," he said.

"Kabaddi is one such game where there is wrestling, rugby, and team-player spirit, that motivates you to join the league of professional training and take forward the Indian sports to an International level. The techniques used in Kabaddi are almost same as that with rugby and gives you a chance to compete with the international sport as well," he added.

In 2016, Delhi Dabang played 14 matches and were able to win only one. However, Hodage, who played a crucial role in Patna Pirates' victory last season, believes that there's nothing much different being in different franchises as only the team shuffles, but the game remains the same.

"It is not that much different as the game remains the same. It is just that the team shuffles, the ultimate motive always is to win the championship. The training sessions, strategies and different players make the game more interesting," said Hodage.

"Though in starting it is bit difficult to adjust, but the end motive is to play as a team and lift the champion's trophy. The coaches, trainers and nutritionists play an important role in defining your personality and performance. Also Gritstones.com have been our lifestyle partner and is providing us with fine clothing for all our promotions and public appearances," he added. (ANI)