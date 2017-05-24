Pro Kabaddi League auctions 2017: From U Mumba's astute buys to UP's cash splurge, how the teams fared

While the Pro Kabaddi franchisees had to keep up with mathematics and rules such as preferred picks and dynamic pricing, you do not have to. Here’s a low-down on who fared how, listed in order of auction performance…

"Here I am, dressed as a ringmaster," Bob Hayton began, pulling up his scarlet jacket at a ballroom in the capital on Monday morning. The auctioneer, even though he has been the go-to man for India's hockey, badminton and wrestling leagues, may have regretted his clothing later, as the Pro Kabaddi League auction for its season five lasted for more than 14 hours spread over two days.

Nobody else seems to be complaining though, for there are four more teams this season (totalling to 12, making PKL the country's biggest sporting league), which means more players, viewers, venues, revenues and a big thrust toward India being a multi-sport culture. The auction, with its pool of over 360 players, was the biggest ever in PKL's brief history and thanks to the Kabaddi World Cup that pretty much the same organisers hosted last October, it created interest in not just local talents but also foreign players.

While the franchisees had to keep up with mathematics and rules such as preferred picks and dynamic pricing, you do not have to. Here's a low-down on who fared how, listed in order of auction performance¦

>U Mumba

The 2015 winners, hurting from their past auction debacle which led to their early exit in season four, played their cards astutely. They did not go after raiders Rakesh Kumar and Rishank Devadiga, captain Anup's trusted lieutenants, rather invested in Kashiling Adake and Nitin Madane, both BPCL boys and Maharashtrians, and wooed back their star raider, Shabeer Bapu after a bid battle with Jaipur Pink Panthers. U Mumba's creaky defence of last season won't be so this time, with old hand Suresh Kumar and Iranian all-rounder Hadi in their fold. And with Dong Ju Hong, the man who led Korea to an upset win over India last World Cup, the Mumba-kars are back to being favourites for the title.

Raiding: 8/10 Defence: 7/10

>Jaipur Pink Panthers

Abhishek Bachchan's franchise had not retained any player, which allowed them to splurge their purse at the auction. They did so on all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar, who will most probably lead the side and on Jasvir Singh, who they have invested in heavily from the past two seasons. They also snapped up Selvamani, the lanky raider who has been beleaguered Delhi's lone star last two seasons, and Somvir Shekhar who has manned the right cover well for Pune. Jaipur being coached by Team India coach Balwan Singh gives them the edge, although how seniors such as Jasvir, Manjeet and the inexplicable pick Navneet Gautam fare on the fitness meter in this long season is a question.

Raiding: 7/10 Defence: 7/10

>Haryana Steelers

The team behind Bengaluru FC has set foot in kabaddi and made fine first moves at the auction already. With Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar, team India's vital cogs, as their corners, they could have the finest defence among all while the raiding is in the hands of season one star Wazir Singh (injury-prone customer) and Services man Surjeet Singh. The Steelers' foreign picks are arguably the most value-for-money, with Kenya captain David Mosambayi and Thailand captain Khomsan Thongkham being fine talents. Kabaddi is second nature to Haryanvi athletes and ingrained in their culture so if not on the turf, the team is surely set to create a flutter among viewers.

Raiding: 7/10 Defence: 9/10

>Puneri Paltan

To fill up the Manjeet Chhillar-sized hole in their team, the Paltan has not really picked one player, but brought in two or three who can make up for his utility on court. Sandeep Narwal who helped Patna Pirates clinch season three is on board, so are Rajesh Mondal and Dharmaraj Cherlathan, also coming in from the two-time champion team. Their retained player Deepak Hooda is splendid on court but his team might still be found looking for an old hand when it comes to macro tactics and cold-blooded moves. Pune might just pull off a Delhi Daredevils this season, if you know what we mean.

Raiding: 6/10 Defence: 7/10

>Bengal Warriors

The Kolkata team has been perennially dogged by the 'talent without execution' tag, and this season, after retaining star Korean raider Jang Kun Lee, got rid of their BPCL boys, defenders Nilesh Shinde and Vishal Mane. They will miss Shinde's on-court calm, although they have got the super-fit Services man Surjeet Singh (Anup's trusted defender last season) to man their defence. For the first time, the Warriors' raiding could make more news, thanks to Lee and the spunky Ran Singh. On paper though, they still don't seem like they have answered the question " who will step up if Lee has an off-day?

