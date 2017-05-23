Pro Kabaddi League Auction: Nitin Tomar Becomes Highest Paid Player

Nitin Tomar became the highest paid player after Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League auctions.

The 22-year-old raider went for a whopping 93 Lakh to Team Uttar Pradesh. Everyone expected Manjeet Chillar to be the highest paid player, after he was brought for 75.5 lakh by the Jaipur Pink Panthers. But it was Tomar who surprised every in the latter half of the auction.

A member of the World Cup winning Indian side last year, Tomar triggered a furious bidding war between UP and Telugu Titans before the former bought him.

With some of the biggest names through the previous four seasons, both Indian and foreign, being either retained or picked as priority players by the four new franchises, it was a matter of using the remaining amount of four crores in the most effective way. That was one of the reasons all-rounders were in high demand.

Tomar's price was also way more than last year's highest paid player - Mohit Chillar who had gone for 53 lakh to the Bengaluru Bulls.

Here is a look at some of the other players who were brought in the auction.

Rohit Kumar (Bengaluru Bulls) – 81 lakhs

Manjeet Chillar (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 75.50 lakhs

Selvamani K (Jaipur Pink Panthers) – 73 lakhs

Surjeet Singh (Bengal Warriors) – 73 lakhs

Rajesh Narwal (UP) – 69 lakhs

Sandeep Narwal (Puneri Paltan) – 66 lakhs

Amit Hooda (Tamil Nadu) – 63 lakhs

Jeeva Kumar (UP) – 52 lakhs

Jasvir Singh (Jaipur Pink Panthers) -- 51 lakhs

Ravinder Pahal (Bengaluru Bulls) – 50 lakhs

Ajay (Bengaluru Bulls) – 48.50 lakhs

Kashiling Adake (U Mumba) – 48 lakhs

Ran Singh (Bengal Warriors) -- 47.50 lakhs

Mohit Chillar (Haryana) – 46.50 lakhs