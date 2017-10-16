Pro Kabaddi League 2017: UP Yoddha Take Last Remaining Spot in Playoffs

UP went down 36-30 to Bengaluru Bulls in a close match. In game two of the day, it was thrilling action too as Puneri Paltan overcame Dabang Delhi 34-31.

New Delhi: The six teams for Pro Kabaddi League 2017 have been decided after UP Yoddha took the final spot despite the loss in game one of the tournament on Sunday. UP went down 36-30 to Bengaluru Bulls in a close match. In game two of the day, it was thrilling action too as Puneri Paltan overcame Dabang Delhi 34-31.

The other five teams to find a place in the playoffs are Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan, Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates.

Coming back to the Sunday games, Mahender Singh was superb in defence and scored 10 tackle points for Bengaluru Bulls. Rohit Kumar was in fine raiding form and scored 13 points to lead Bulls to a much-needed victory.

Bengaluru Bulls climbed off the bottom of the table in Zone B and are now fourth with 49 points from 20 matches. UP Yoddha are third with 60 points from 21 matches.

In the second match, it was a disappointing end to the season for Dabang Delhi as they lost for the 16th time. Even though they were ahead for most part of the match, Puneri Paltan turned the match on its head in the last five minutes. (With PTI inputs)