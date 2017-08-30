Pro Kabaddi League 2017, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, scores and updates

Catch live updates of U Mumba's clash against Haryana Steelers at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday here.

Will @HaryanaSteelers dance their way to a win in the #MumbaiRains, or will @U_Mumba's Captain Cool bring winter along with him? #LePanga https://t.co/QWkEJA3vpL " ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 30, 2017

>Report: The organisers of Pro Kabaddi Season 5 have postponed the matches scheduled for Tuesday in the wake of ceaseless rains in the city over the past two days.

"The match-ups between host U Mumba and Gujarat Fortune Giants and Bengaluru Bulls and U.P. Yoddha will now be rescheduled to a later date, as the teams were unable to reach the stadium on time," the organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The decision has been made in consultation with the franchises, Marshal Sports, Star India, AKFI and other key stakeholders," it added.

The Mumbai leg of the tournament has so far received tremendous support from Kabaddi fans who have thronged the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium here to catch their kabaddi heroes in action.

Earlier in the tournament, all-round efforts helped Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-26 in the fifth edition of the Pro-Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Sunday.

Surjeet Singh scored eight tackle points for Bengal while Rohit Kumar scored seven points for Bengaluru. Jang Kun Lee also chipped in with six raid points for Bengal Warriors.

Bengal now have 27 points after eight games and Bengaluru have 23 points after 10 games.

