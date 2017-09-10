Pro Kabaddi League 2017: U Mumba breeze past Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers defeat Bengaluru Bulls

It was all U Mumba in the last five minutes as they scored nine point compared to Patna's five to win the match

>Sonepat: U Mumba showed remarkable composure in the last five minutes as they registered a comfortable 51-41 win over Patna Pirates in the Inter Zone Challenge Week of the fifth Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Saturday.

Kashiling Adake scored 15 points while Shrikant Jadhav chipped in with 13 as U Mumba asserted their dominance over their rivals. Pardeep Narwal's heroic effort of 21 points went in vain as Patna paid the price for a lacklustre first half performance.

It was a close affair in the first five minutes as both teams exchanged raid and tackle points to be level at 3-3. Darshan Kadian made a successful raid in the sixth minute as U Mumba led 4-3. Monu Goyat scored a raid point for Patna Pirates in the eighth minute to level the match at 5-5.

Anup Kumar scored a raid point as U Mumba led 8-5 after nine minutes. U Mumba inflicted an all out in the 10 th minute to lead 11-5. U Mumba kept Patna star main Pardeep Narwal quiet for the first 10 minutes.

Shrikant Jadhav made a successful raid in the 12th minute as U Mumba led 14-8. Pardeep Narwal opened his account in the 15 th minute as Patna Pirates trailed 9-17. Narwal followed it up with a three more points as Patna Pirates trailed 12-18.

Kashiling Adake scored a raid point as U Mumba inflicted an all out to lead 24-14 at the end of the first half. The second half saw both teams trade raiding points as U Mumba led 27-19 after 22 minutes.

Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat kept collecting raid points but Patna Pirates couldn't reduce the lead as they trailed 23-31 after 26 minutes. Patna Pirates inflicted an all out in the 29th minute to cut the deficit to just two points.

Shrikant Jadhav settled U Mumba's nerves as he scored with two raids as they led 38-31 after 32 minutes. Darshan Kadian then scored another point as U Mumba extended their lead to 41-32 in the 34 th minute.With less than five minutes to go Pardeep Narwal made a successful raid as Patna Pirates trailed 36-42.

It was all U Mumba in the last five minutes as they scored nine point compared to Patna's five to win the match 51-41. Pardeep Narwal ended with 21 points but his effort went in vain.

>Haryana Steelers beat Bengaluru Bulls

Haryana Steelers recorded a comfortable 38-31 win over Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of the day. Prashant Kumar Rai scored 16 points to lead Steelers to another victory. Bengaluru Bulls were in the match in the first half but couldn't perform in the second half. Ajay Kumar scored 13 points for Bengaluru Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls made the better start in a tightly contested first half as they led 3-1 after four minutes. Ajay Kumar scored a raid point in the fifth minute as Bengaluru Bulls led 4-2. Haryana Steelers scored a tackle point to level the match at 5-5 after nine minutes. Ajay Kumar scored with a two-point raid as it was 7-5 in the favour of Bulls after 10 minutes.

Prashanth Kumar Rai came up with a super raid as Haryana Steelers led 8-7 after 11 minutes. Both teams exchanged raid and tackle points to level the match at 11-11 after 15 minutes. Deepak Kumar Dahiya scored three points at Haryana Steelers led 14-12 in the 17th minute. Ajay Kumar made a successful raid as both teams went level at 14-14 at the end of the first half.

Prashanth Kumar Rai scored a raid point in the 23rd minute as Haryana Steelers led 18-16. Haryana Steelers inflicted the first all out of the match in the next minute to lead 21-17. Haryana Steelers extended their lead to seven points to lead 24-17 after 27 minutes. Sunil Jaipal scored a raid point in the 29th minute as as Bulls trailed 20-25.

Deepak Kumar Dahiya made a two-point raid as Haryana Steelers led 27-21. An all out was inflicted by Haryana Steelers in the next minute as they led 31-22. Ajay Kumar scored raid points in the next few minutes to get Bengaluru Bulls back in the game as they trailed 26-32 after 35 minutes.

Haryana Steelers didn't relinquish their advantage in the last five minutes as they ran out comfortable winners. The match ended 38-31 in the favour of Haryana Steelers.

With inputs from IANS View More