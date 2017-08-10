Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Thalaivas Beat Bulls to Register First Win

Nagpur: Tamil Thalaivas recorded their maiden victory in Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as they beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-24. Rohit Kumar scored 12 points for Bulls but it was in vain. It was a solid all-round team performance by Thalaivas which laid the foundation of their win.



Prapanjan scored six raid points while Amit Hooda contributed four tackle points for Thalaivas.



Bulls remain top of the table in Zone B with 20 points after seven games whereas Thaliavas are rooted at the bottom with 7 points from three games.



Thalaivas drew first blood in the first minute as Prapanjan scored with a raid point. Ajay Kumar opened Bulls’ account in the third minute to level the game at 1-1. Both teams were a bit cagey in the first five minutes as Thalaivas led 2-1. Rohit Kumar scored with a two-point raid in the sixth minute to give Bulls 3-2 lead. Prapanjan leveled the match in the next minute with a do-or-die raid. It was an evenly contested affair as both teams exchanged tackle points to tie the game at 5-5 after 12 minutes.



Bulls led 8-6 after 15 minutes as Rohit Kumar scored with another do-or-die raid but Thalaivas responded with a super tackle to lead 9-8 after 17 minutes. Thalaivas ended the first half strongly as they led 12-8.



Thalaivas began the second half with a bang as they inflicted an all out in the 21st minute to lead 16-9. Bulls were struggling in the second half as they could muster just two points in six minutes to trail 10-19 after 26 minutes. Bulls defence couldn’t contain Thalaivas raiders and had just two points against their name. It was Rohit Kumar’s raiding prowess that kept the Bulls in the game as he scored his sixth raid point in the 28th minute.



Thalaivas became a bit complacent as Bulls reduced the gap to just four points after 30 minutes. Bulls continued to dominate as they inflicted an all out in 32nd minute as they trailed 19-21. Rohit Kumar achieved a super 10 in the 33rd minute as Bulls cut the lead to just a single point.



With less than five minutes left, Thalaivas sent Rohit Kumar to the bench to lead 24-20. Bulls scored two quick points in a minute as they trailed 23-25 after 38 minutes. There was drama in the last minute as both teams were awarded a point each with Thalaivas led 26-24. Thalaivas held on their nerves in the dying seconds of the match to win 29-24.



