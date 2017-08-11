Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Tamil Thalaivas hold their nerve to see off Bengaluru Bulls, register maiden win

Solid all round performance from Tamil Thalaivas handed them their first win in the tournament as they beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-24. Rohit Kumar's 12 points for the Bulls ended in vain.

>Nagpur: Tamil Thalaivas recorded their maiden victory in Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 as they beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-24. Rohit Kumar scored 12 points for Bengaluru Bulls but it was in vain. It was a solid all-round team performance by Tamil Thalaivas which laid the foundation of their win. K Prapanjan scored six raid points where Amit Hooda contributed four tackle points for Tamil Thalaivas.

Bengaluru Bulls remain top of the table in Zone B with 20 points after seven games whereas Tamil Thaliavas are rooted at the bottom with 7 points from three games.

Tamil Thalaivas drew first blood in the first minute as Prapanjan scored with a raid point. Ajay Kumar opened Bengaluru Bulls' account in the third minute to level the game at 1-1. Both teams were a bit cagey in the first five minutes as Tamil Thalaivas led 2-1. Rohit Kumar scored with a two-point raid in the sixth minute to give Bengaluru Bulls 3-2 lead. Prapanjan leveled the match in the next minute with a do-or-die raid. It was an evenly contested affair as both teams exchanged tackle points to tie the game at 5-5 after 12 minutes.

Bengaluru Bulls led 8-6 after 15 minutes as Rohit Kumar scored with another do-or-die raid but Tamil Thalaivas responded with a super tackle to lead 9-8 after 17 minutes. Tamil Thalaivas ended the first half strongly as they led 12-8.

Tamil Thalaivas began the second half with a bang as they inflicted an all out in the 21st minute to lead 16-9. Bengaluru Bulls were struggling in the second half as they could muster just two points in six minutes to trail 10-19 after 26 minutes. Bengaluru Bulls defence couldn't contain Thalaivas raiders and had just two points against their name. It was Rohit Kumar's raiding prowess that kept the Bulls in the game as he scored his sixth raid point in the 28th minute.

Tamil Thalaivas became a bit complacent as Bengaluru Bulls reduced the gap to just four points after 30 minutes. Bengaluru Bulls continued to dominate as they inflicted an all out in 32nd minute as they trailed 19-21. Rohit Kumar achieved a super 10 in the 33rd minute as Bengaluru Bulls cut the lead to just a single point.

With less than five minutes left, Tamil Thalaivas sent Rohit Kumar to the bench to lead 24-20. Bengaluru Bulls scored two quick points in a minute as they trailed 23-25 after 38 minutes. There was drama in the last minute as both teams were awarded a point each with Thalaivas led 26-24. Tamil Thalaivas held on their nerves in the dying seconds of the match to win 29-24.