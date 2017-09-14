Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Tamil Thalaivas edge past UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan defeat Haryana Steelers

Thalaivas were second best for most of the match but came up the goods at critical moments of the match.

>Sonipat: Ajay Thakur scored five points in the last minute to give Tamil Thalaivas a 34-33 morale-boosting victory over UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League clash on Wednesday.

It was just the second victory of the campaign for Thalaivas and UP Yoddha were left to rue their errors. Thalaivas were second best for most of the match but came up the goods at critical moments of the match. Nitin Tomar scored 14 points for UP Yoddha but his effort went in vain.

Tamil Thalaivas remain rooted at the bottom of Zone B table with 21 points from 10 games. UP Yoddha are second with 37 points from 14 games.

Nitin Tomar got the UP Yoddha to a flying start as he scored with a two-point raid in the first minute. Tomar scored two more points as UP Yoddha asserted their dominance to lead 6-0 after three minutes.

Thalaivas were reeling under the Yoddha onslaught and suffered an all out to trail 1-9 in the fourth minute.

Thakur and Prapanjan scored raid points in the next two minutes as Thalaivas trailed 3-9. Prapanjan came up with a super raid in the 12th minute as Thalaivas reduced the gap to five points. Nitin Tomar scored two more raid points in the 19th minute as UP Yoddha went into the break leading 18-12.

Thalaivas began the second half brightly as they inflicted an all out in the 21st minute to trail 16-20. The next few minutes saw both teams trade raid and tackle points as it was 23-20 in favour of Yoddha in the 29th minute.

Yoddha defence sent back Thakur to the bench in the 33rd minute as Nitesh Kumar achieved a high five and UP Yoddha led 26-21.

With less than five minutes left on the clock, Tamil Thalaivas trailed 23-26. Prapanjan scored with a two-point raid in the 37th minute as Thalaivas trailed 25-26.

Tamil Thalaivas forced an all out in the 38th minute to lead 29-28.

Nitin Tomar came up with a super raid in the 38th minute to tilt the balance in Yoddhas favour as they led 31-29.Thakur scored a raid point in the 39th minute and then came up with a brilliant moment as he scored a super raid in the 40th minute to give Thalaivas 33-31 lead.

Thakur scored another raid point in the dying seconds to lead his team to a 34-33 victory.

>Puneri Paltan thrash Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan inflicted a heavy defeat on Haryana Steelers as they won 38-22. Deepak Niwas Hooda scored 12 points for Puneri Paltan and he was ably supported by Sandeep Narwal who contributed eight points. Haryana Steelers paid the price of a terrible start and never recovered from it. Deepak Dahiya was the lone spark for Haryana as he ended up with 11 points.

Puneri Paltan are now third in Zone A with 37 points after 10 matches. Haryana Steelers remain second with 46 points from 14 matches.

It was a slow start from both teams with Puneri Paltan doing most of the scoring to lead 4-1 after five minutes. Haryana Steelers were struggling to get into the match as their raiders and defenders failed to get points on the board. Puneri Paltan capitalized and raced into a 9-1 lead after 10 minutes. Haryana Steelers suffered an all out in the 11th minute as they led 11-1.

Deepak Dahiya scored a raid point in the 13th minute as Haryana Steelers scored their second point of the match Rajesh Mondal scored with a two-point raid as Puneri Paltan extended their lead in the 14th minute.

Haryana Steelers forced a super tackle in the 15th minute as they scored first defensive points to trail 4-16. Steelers forced another super tackle in the 18th minute to trail 7-16. Puneri Paltan were dominant in the first half and went into the break leading 18-6. Haryana Steelers could manage just two raid points in the first 20 minutes of the match.

Haryana Steelers made a comeback in the second half as they forced two more super tackles to reduce the gap to nine points after 30 minutes. Puneri Paltan led 23-14 and looked in a comfortable position. Deepak Niwas Hooda scored with a two-point raid in the 33rd minute to lead 26-15. Deepak Dahiya responded with a two-point raid for Haryana Steelers in the next minute.

Puneri Paltan inflicted an all out in the 37th minute to lead 31-19. Deepak Kumar Dahiya achieved a super 10 for Haryana Steelers as he was the lone warrior for his team. Deepak Niwas Hooda came up with a super raid in the 40th minute as Puneri Paltan recorded a comfortable 38-22 victory.

