Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Sandeep Narwal's aggression and intensity make him one of the deadliest all-rounders

For Kathura town's Sandeep Narwal, battling the odds was big part of his childhood. In fact, it was a habit he acquired in his backyard, while playing kabaddi with the elder boys of his town. Being born in Kathura, taking to the kabaddi field was a natural progression for Narwal like several of his namesakes. At an age, where other kids were still among the toys, Narwal was going toe-to-toe with his seniors, much bigger in size, stronger in built and sharper in thought.

His endeavors rarely yielded success to start with, but his gutsy attitude towards failure is what left a mark on his seniors and quite often his conquerors. It was this ability to see the challenge in its eye that prompted his seniors to teach him the trade, and it is that bravado that's helped Narwal create a reputation for himself that spreads far beyond his backyard.

"I started playing kabaddi when I was very young. It is a very popular sport in my village and every kid plays it. I used to play with big boys of my village, some other seniors, who taught me how to play the sport," Narwal told Firstpost.

After numerous medals at national and international levels, and four seasons of Pro Kabaddi League, Narwal is the face of Kathura and it's a no mean feat considering that he comes from a village having thousands of kabaddi players, and quite a few stars playing in Pro Kabaddi.

Starting out as a right corner defender back in his hometown, Narwal is now an all-rounder. He's acquired a host of new tricks, and mastered many, but it's his aggression, energy, and refusal to get intimidated " the qualities that he came into the sport with " continue to be his ace weapons.

"Aggression is very important in kabaddi. If you stand quietly while defending, the raider will kill you. In a 30-second raid, he will try to intimidate you with all kinds of tricks in the book. This is where showing aggression is important. I always play that way for the entire forty minutes. It's my way of telling the raider that he's facing Sandeep Narwal," the all-rounder asserted.

Every kabaddi player usually has a special move of his own. His biggest weapon. Narwal doesn't have one. Not because he's lacking in skill, but because he's ready to unleash whatever it takes to defeat the opponent and reign supreme. Narwal picks his target, and goes for the kill. Reputation matters little for him. It never did, ever since his childhood.

"In the third season, when I was playing for Patna Pirates. I came up up against Manjeet Chhillar who played for Puneri Paltan then. It was a semi-final and both our previous matches with them had ended in draws. So this time I knew I had to find a way to succeed. I wanted to disrupt Manjeet's game. I knew he always played with a lot of aggression. So I wanted to attack him back, say a few things to him and make him lose his head," Narwal recalled.

In that match, Narwal was all over the Pune side, Manjeet Chhillar had a match to forget, and the Patna Pirates reached their first final, which they went on to win.

"I did exactly what I planned. And he (Manjeet) got mad. He could neither raid nor defend properly and we won the game," he added.

Manjeet wasn't the only one that was victim of Narwal's bravado. Recently in opening game of Puneri Paltan " Narwal's new team " he gave the Anup Kumar-led U Mumba raiders a tough time on the mat. He scored six points and tackled Anup twice.

"Against Anup Kumar I had planned that I won't go for an advanced tackle. He keeps trying for the bonus point and my plan was to tackle him when he tried for a bonus," revealed the 24-year-old.

"The tactic worked for me and I tackled him twice in that fashion. After that, he was cautious while going for a bonus. It also put pressure on their other raiders like Kashiling Adake, Shabeer Bapu and Nitin Madane who must have thought if a big player like Anup is getting tackled, then what will happen to them?" He beamed.

Narwal has an ability to get under the skin. His aggression often gets to players. Despite his heroics earning him plenty of fame, Narwal feels his tough ways have earned him a 'bad-boy' image.

"My friends and family members tell me that I appear a different person when I'm on the mat, than when I'm off it. They tell me I am very aggressive when I'm playing. People think I'm very stingy, short-tempered and unpleasant to talk with, but it's not the case. I'm very calm and polite person. I have many friends and I'm friendly with everyone." Narwal said with an innocent smile.

